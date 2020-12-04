Moderna to make up to 125 million COVID-19 vaccine doses available globally
Friday, 4 December 2020 () US-based drugmaker Moderna has said that it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.
Out of these, about 85-100 million doses will be made available in the US and 15-25 million doses will be available outside of the US, the...
Dr. Fauci Says Most Americans
Will Have Access to
COVID-19 Vaccine by April.
On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke
about COVID-19 during an interview
with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
He said that most Americans should have access
to a COVID-19 vaccine as early as April 2021. .
I would think as...