Moderna to make up to 125 million COVID-19 vaccine doses available globally

Friday, 4 December 2020
US-based drugmaker Moderna has said that it expects to have between 100 million and 125 million doses of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine available globally in the first quarter of 2021.

Out of these, about 85-100 million doses will be made available in the US and 15-25 million doses will be available outside of the US, the...
Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April

Dr. Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April 01:32

 Dr. Fauci Says Most Americans Will Have Access to COVID-19 Vaccine by April. On Monday, Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about COVID-19 during an interview with Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg. He said that most Americans should have access to a COVID-19 vaccine as early as April 2021. . I would think as...

