You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources BYU’s Kalani Sitake reacts to Playoff ranking | Breaking the Huddle with Joel Klatt



BYU head coach Kalani Sitake reacts to the Cougars being ranked No. 14 in the first College Football Playoff ranking, the discussions surrounding BYU playing Washington, and the leadership he’s seen.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 07:33 Published 1 week ago What the committee got right, and wrong, in first CFP rankings



SportsPulse: Dan Wolken details what the College Football Playoff committee got right and wrong in the first ranking of the season. Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic) Duration: 01:48 Published 1 week ago SI Insider: How The College Football Playoff Picture is Taking Shape



Breaking down the college football playoff picture Credit: Sports Illustrated Duration: 02:21 Published 3 weeks ago