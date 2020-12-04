Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Austin mayor apologizes after he told residents to stay at home while vacationing in Mexico

CTV News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas, said in a video posted on YouTube Wednesday that he regrets traveling to Mexico in early November as he was urging people to be cautious about the spread of COVID-19.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Austin Mayor Urges Residents To 'Stay Home' From Cabo Timeshare

Austin Mayor Urges Residents To 'Stay Home' From Cabo Timeshare 00:43

 The mayor of Austin, Texas, told his constituents on a video call last month to 'stay home' and avoid unnecessary travel. The message was a bid to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus in the city and across Texas, as COVID-19 patients are already overwhelming hospitals. But according to Business...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Austin Mayor Steve Adler Apologizes After Telling Residents To Stay Home To Stop COVID-19 Spread As He Left For Mexican Vacation [Video]

Austin Mayor Steve Adler Apologizes After Telling Residents To Stay Home To Stop COVID-19 Spread As He Left For Mexican Vacation

The backlash continues after Austin Mayor Steve Adler hosted a wedding in early November, then hopped on a plane bound for Cabo San Lucas -- all this after warning Austinites about an impending..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Austin’s Mayor Told Constituents to ‘Stay Home’ — From His Timeshare in Cabo That He Travelled to Via Private Jet

 Austin Mayor Steve Adler posted a video urging his constituents to "stay home" in early November, as Covid-19 cases were rising and health experts discouraged...
Mediaite

Austin mayor urged people to 'stay home' from a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, where he flew in on a private jet for a vacation with eight others, according to report

 Mayor Steve Adler also hosted a 20-person wedding for his daughter the day before traveling to Mexico, per a local reporter who broke the story.
Business Insider

Covid-19 coronavirus: Mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home

Covid-19 coronavirus: Mayor went to Mexico while urging people to stay home Austin Mayor Steve Adler went on holiday to Mexico with family in November as he urged people to stay home amid worsening coronavirus caseloads in Texas.At one...
New Zealand Herald Also reported by •FOXNews.comUpworthy