Austin mayor apologizes after he told residents to stay at home while vacationing in Mexico
Friday, 4 December 2020 () Mayor Steve Adler of Austin, Texas, said in a video posted on YouTube Wednesday that he regrets traveling to Mexico in early November as he was urging people to be cautious about the spread of COVID-19.
