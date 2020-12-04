Austin mayor apologizes after he told residents to stay at home while vacationing in Mexico

Austin Mayor Steve Adler posted a video urging his constituents to "stay home" in early November, as Covid-19 cases were rising and health experts discouraged...

Austin mayor urged people to 'stay home' from a timeshare in Cabo San Lucas, where he flew in on a private jet for a vacation with eight others, according to report Mayor Steve Adler also hosted a 20-person wedding for his daughter the day before traveling to Mexico, per a local reporter who broke the story.

