HBO Max will stream Matrix 4, Dune, all Warner Bros. 2021 movies same day as theaters

Upworthy Friday, 4 December 2020
The new movies will be available on Max at no added cost for one month, making the release plan for Wonder Woman 1984 -- streaming on...
News video: Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021

Warner Bros brings movies to your couch in 2021 01:25

 AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay...

