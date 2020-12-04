HBO Max will stream Matrix 4, Dune, all Warner Bros. 2021 movies same day as theaters

AT&T Inc's Warner Bros studio on Thursday announced that it will make all of its 2021 films available in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service starting on the same day, an unprecedented shift in response to the coronavirus pandemic that sank shares of movie theater operators. Gavino Garay...
'Wonder Woman 1984' isn't the only Warner Bros. film that will debut on HBO Max and in theaters the same day, Margot Robbie is set to replace Emma Stone in Damien Chazelle's 'Babylon' and Andy Garcia..
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:41Published