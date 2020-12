You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Crews Continue To Battle Stubborn Brush Fire Near Corona Airport



Fire crews Friday were still working to get control of a wildfire which broke out Tuesday behind Corona Municipal Airport. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:17 Published 2 hours ago Crews Gain Ground On Wind-Whipped Bond Fire Near Irvine, Multiple Homes Destroyed



About 25,000 residents remained under evacuation orders Friday morning because of a house fire which turned into a massive wind-driven wildfire in Silverado Canyon east of Irvine late Wednesday night. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:12 Published 4 hours ago Fire Crews Battle Greater Alarm Fire At DTLA Commercial Building



Fire crews battled a greater alarm structure fire at a downtown Los Angeles commercial building Wednesday night. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 00:52 Published 2 days ago