Pressure rises on U.S. Congress to pass COVID bill



[NFA] U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spoke on the phone Thursday and agreed that a COVID-19 relief package and a government.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:59 Published 23 hours ago

Bipartisan lawmakers propose $908 bln COVID-19 relief bill



[NFA] A bipartisan group of U.S. senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion COVID relief bill that would fund measures through March 31, but it hasn't been.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:37 Published 3 days ago