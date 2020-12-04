Baby death: Australian dad Joseph McDonald played video games after shaking infant son Friday, 4 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

WARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT A Victorian man played games on his PlayStation and fell asleep moments after he fatally shook his 7-week-old son.Benalla man Joseph McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of child homicide in the Supreme...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions Benalla Town in Victoria, Australia

