Baby death: Australian dad Joseph McDonald played video games after shaking infant son

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Baby death: Australian dad Joseph McDonald played video games after shaking infant sonWARNING: DISTRESSING CONTENT A Victorian man played games on his PlayStation and fell asleep moments after he fatally shook his 7-week-old son.Benalla man Joseph McDonald pleaded guilty to one count of child homicide in the Supreme...
