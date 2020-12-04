Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

NHL now focusing on mid-January season start date: AP source

CTV News Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Time has all but run out on the NHL's hope to start the season Jan. 1, with the league and NHL Players' Association now focusing their discussions on opening play in mid-January, a person familiar with the talks told The Associated Press on Friday.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Coyote Season 1 - Michael Chiklis [Video]

Coyote Season 1 - Michael Chiklis

Coyote Season 1 - Official Trailer - CBS All Access - Plot synopsis: COYOTE is the story of Ben Clemens (Michael Chiklis), who after 32 years as a border patrol agent, is forced to work for the very..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:02Published
Erin Napier Just Sneakily Revealed That Home Town Season 5 Will Debut in January [Video]

Erin Napier Just Sneakily Revealed That Home Town Season 5 Will Debut in January

As if we weren't already glued to HGTV.

Credit: Southern Living     Duration: 00:45Published

Related news from verified sources

NHL considering mid-January start, 56-game season: reports

 The NHL is now considering a mid-January start date for an abbreviated 56-game regular season, multiple outlets reported Friday.
CBC.ca

Sources: NHL aiming to start season mid-January

 The NHL is now aiming for a mid-January start date with a 52 or 56-game schedule, at best, sources confirmed to ESPN.
ESPN

AP source: NHL now focused on starting play in mid-January

 A mid-January start date has become more realistic given the number of issues that must be resolved.
FOX Sports