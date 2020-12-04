Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US election: Did Rudy Giuliani fart at Michigan election fraud hearing?

New Zealand Herald Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
US election: Did Rudy Giuliani fart at Michigan election fraud hearing?Another week, another instance of Rudy Giuliani making headlines for less-than-flattering reasons.This time, the former New York Mayor and current Trump lawyer has gone viral after internet users became convinced he let out a couple...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee

Rudy Giuliani to appear in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee 02:21

 Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, will appear in front of the Michigan House Oversight Committee on Wednesday.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office [Video]

Trump Could Pardon Himself And Twenty Associates Before Leaving Office

Politico reports that President Donald Trump is considering pardoning as many as 20 close associates before he leaves office in January. Who would he pardon? According to Business insider they include his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani, as well as his three eldest children, as The New York Times previously reported. However, the president is said to be concerned about whether the preemptive pardons could look like a public admission of guilt.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Jay Sekulow and Rudy Giuliani on "The Takeout" — 3/29/19

 Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Jay Sekulow discuss the Mueller investigation and President Trump's feelings about the findings on this week's edition of "The..
CBS News

US election: Donald Trump campaign witness Melissa Carone the star of fraud hearing

 One of the Trump campaign's star witnesses alleging election fraud has suddenly shot to fame after her testimony at a hearing in Michigan yesterday.US President..
New Zealand Herald

Rudy Giuliani took a road trip to push claims of election fraud. He was rebuffed

 In Michigan, Guiliani waved binders, floated baseless conspiracy theories and complained of what he called election "theft." He was rebuffed.
USATODAY.com

Michigan Michigan State of the United States of America

Michigan hospital prepares to deploy virus vaccine

 A Michigan hospital executive says his health system is ready to store and deploy the coronavirus vaccine when it becomes available (Dec. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

Michigan pastor under fire for telling congregation to get COVID-19 and 'get it over with'

 In the video, the Holland pastor is seen coughing while delivering a sermon then telling the congregation to, "Get it, get it over with, press on."
USATODAY.com

Big fire hits Michigan marina

 A large fire engulfed an enormous building loaded with boats Friday in southeastern Michigan, sending smoke for miles along Lake Erie. (Dec. 4)
 
USATODAY.com

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

Prominent New York Priest Is Investigated Over Sexual Assault Accusation

 The Manhattan district attorney’s office said it was investigating the Rev. George William Rutler after a security guard said he attacked her at his church.
NYTimes.com

Epic promises more Fortnite tournaments in 2021 but no World Cup

 Photo by Eric Ananmalay/ESPAT Media/Getty Images

With the restrictions around travel and in-person events, Epic canceled the 2020 edition of the..
The Verge

How two brothers kept their NYC bar open during the pandemic

 Paul and Anthony Ramirez were able to avoid making the last call at the Bronx Beer Hall, but it wasn't easy.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Nissan follows GM in ditching Trump’s effort to overturn California’s pollution rules

 Photo by Erin Schaff - Pool/Getty Images

President Donald Trump’s effort to overturn California’s ability to set fuel efficiency rules just lost..
The Verge

Trump's niece: Pres. 'cruel and traitorous'

 President Trump's estranged niece, says his insistence that he won the 2020 election is borne of his belief that he always deserves to win and "cheat and steal"..
USATODAY.com

Supreme Court will hear Trump administration defend controversial Medicaid work requirements

 Forcing low-income people to work or prepare for employment in exchange for health coverage is an experiment that's been tried in only three states.
USATODAY.com

Trump voter fraud claims impact Georgia run-offs

 President Donald Trump's baseless claims of voter fraud will either help or hurt Republicans effort to retain the U.S. Senate, as the president visits Georgia to..
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee [Video]

Rudy Giuliani appears in front of Michigan House Oversight Committee

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man in charge of Trump's fight to overturn election results in several states, appeared in front of the Michigan House Oversight..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:20Published
Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims [Video]

Trump posts speech on baseless voter fraud claims

U.S. President Donald Trump released a lengthy speech recorded at the White House on Wednesday, in which he repeated his unsubstantiated claims of widespread election fraud, a day after Attorney..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:29Published
Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr [Video]

Justice Dept Has Uncovered No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr

Justice Dept Has Uncovered, No Evidence of Significant Voter Fraud, Says AG Barr . U.S. Attorney General William Barr made the comments on Tuesday during an interview with the Associated Press. To..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:07Published

Related news from verified sources

US election results 2020: Biden wins presidency, defeating Trump

 US attorney general says no evidence of widespread voting fraud as Trump continues to make erroneous claims
Upworthy Also reported by •Deutsche WelleBusiness Insider

Former Cybersecurity Chief Shoots Down ‘Farcical Claims’ of Election Fraud by Trump Campaign in 60 Minutes Preview

Former Cybersecurity Chief Shoots Down ‘Farcical Claims’ of Election Fraud by Trump Campaign in 60 Minutes Preview Former DHS cybersecurity chief Chris Krebs shoots down 'farcical claims' of election fraud by Trump campaign in '60 Minutes' preview: 'The American people should...
Mediaite Also reported by •Business Insider

Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale said he planned to capitalize on baseless fears about mass voter fraud

 Trump has relentlessly spread false claims and conspiracy theories about mass voter fraud committed by Democrats.
Business Insider