Tokyo Organizing Committee Says Postponing Olympics Will Cost $3B

Newsy Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
Tokyo Organizing Committee Says Postponing Olympics Will Cost $3BWatch VideoThe organizing committee for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics says postponing the games will cost nearly $3 billion. 

That amount will be split among the committee, the city of Tokyo and the Japanese government. 

The Olympics were postponed because of the pandemic. They're now scheduled to begin in July 2021.
