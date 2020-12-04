Global  
 

2021 Ford Bronco delayed due to coronavirus-related supplier issues

Friday, 4 December 2020
Sorry, folks, a Bronco in the spring just ain't happening, and the Bronco's Sasquatch package with a manual transmission is delayed even longer.
