Serbian Mine Gives Up Dark Secret Of Kosovo War – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Serbian Mine Gives Up Dark Secret Of Kosovo War – AnalysisExhumation began last month at a fifth mass grave found in Serbia and believed to contain the remains of ethnic Albanians killed in the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

By Milica Stojanovic

Some 250 kilometres south of Belgrade, not far from the border between Serbia and its former Kosovo province, is an open-pit mine called Kizevak,...
