Serbian Mine Gives Up Dark Secret Of Kosovo War – Analysis Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 17 minutes ago )

Exhumation began last month at a fifth mass grave found in Serbia and believed to contain the remains of ethnic Albanians killed in the 1998-99 Kosovo war.



By Milica Stojanovic



Some 250 kilometres south of Belgrade, not far from the border between Serbia and its former Kosovo province, is an open-pit mine called Kizevak,... Exhumation began last month at a fifth mass grave found in Serbia and believed to contain the remains of ethnic Albanians killed in the 1998-99 Kosovo war.By Milica StojanovicSome 250 kilometres south of Belgrade, not far from the border between Serbia and its former Kosovo province, is an open-pit mine called Kizevak, 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

