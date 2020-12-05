China Urged To Stop Coal Projects Immediately – Analysis
Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
By Michael Lelyveld*
Environmental advocates are zeroing in on the conflict between China's plans to build hundreds of new coal-fired power plants and its pledge to become carbon-neutral four decades from now.
In the latest of many recent reports, climate activists argue that the new coal projects must be halted...
By Michael Lelyveld*
Environmental advocates are zeroing in on the conflict between China's plans to build hundreds of new coal-fired power plants and its pledge to become carbon-neutral four decades from now.
In the latest of many recent reports, climate activists argue that the new coal projects must be halted...
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources