Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China Urged To Stop Coal Projects Immediately – Analysis

Eurasia Review Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
China Urged To Stop Coal Projects Immediately – AnalysisBy Michael Lelyveld*

Environmental advocates are zeroing in on the conflict between China's plans to build hundreds of new coal-fired power plants and its pledge to become carbon-neutral four decades from now.
In the latest of many recent reports, climate activists argue that the new coal projects must be halted...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Chinese villagers run barefoot over burning coal at festival to ward off evil spirits [Video]

Chinese villagers run barefoot over burning coal at festival to ward off evil spirits

Villagers in eastern China ran barefoot over burning coal at the Lianhuo festival to ward off evil spirits.

Credit: Newsflare STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published
Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling' [Video]

Australia: China trade disruptions 'deeply troubling'

Australia said on Friday it was closely monitoring exports to China amid "deeply troubling" reports that Chinese buyers have been told not to purchase seven categories of Australian goods ranging from..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:40Published