South Africa: Explosion At Engen Oil Refinery In Durban

Eurasia Review Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
South Africa: Explosion At Engen Oil Refinery In DurbanA massive explosion has hit the Engen Oil Refinery in Durban, South Africa, local police said.

There was an explosion at South Africa’s second-largest crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday morning, a local metropolitan police official told Reuters, adding it was not yet clear whether there had been injuries or deaths.

A...
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published
News video: Explosion rocks crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa

Explosion rocks crude oil refinery in Durban, South Africa 00:30

 An explosion rocked the Engen oil refinery in Wentworth, Durban, on December 4 resulting in South African authorities descending on the scene.

