South Africa: Explosion At Engen Oil Refinery In Durban
Friday, 4 December 2020 ()
A massive explosion has hit the Engen Oil Refinery in Durban, South Africa, local police said.
There was an explosion at South Africa’s second-largest crude oil refinery in Durban on Friday morning, a local metropolitan police official told Reuters, adding it was not yet clear whether there had been injuries or deaths.
