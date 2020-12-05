Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Prince Harry Mistaken For Christmas Tree Salesman While Tree Shopping With Meghan Markle

HNGN Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Prince Harry Mistaken For Christmas Tree Salesman While Tree Shopping With Meghan MarklePrince Harry had an adorable moment with a child while out tree shopping with his wife, Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex was mistaken for a staff member while shopping for a Christmas tree from a local seller in California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: InStyle - Published
News video: Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him

Prince Harry Was Mistaken for a Christmas Tree Salesman and We Love That for Him 00:40

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit to a Christmas tree barn included a case of mistaken identity.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Cutting down a Christmas tree in the forest provides family fun [Video]

Cutting down a Christmas tree in the forest provides family fun

One option for obtaining a Christmas tree is going into the forest and cutting one down, it can also provide a family bonding experience in the woods.

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:59Published
A grinch stole the Berry Creek Christmas tree [Video]

A grinch stole the Berry Creek Christmas tree

People from Berry Creek are not going to give up on Christmas joy as they regroup after someone stole their community Christmas tree.

Credit: KHSLPublished
Christmas tree sales are up this year in the Treasure Valley [Video]

Christmas tree sales are up this year in the Treasure Valley

Credit: Idaho On Your Side     Duration: 01:02Published