Son of woman charged over Point Cook fire says she never meant to hurt anyone

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Son of woman charged over Point Cook fire says she never meant to hurt anyoneThe son of a sex worker charged with murder after a house fire in Melbourne's west that killed three people including a baby says she never meant to hurt anyone.Victorian Police have charged 46-year-old Jenny Hayes with three counts...
