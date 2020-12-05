Global  
 

Ralph Nader: For Most Roads Ahead, It’s All About Congress – OpEd

Eurasia Review Saturday, 5 December 2020
Ralph Nader: For Most Roads Ahead, It’s All About Congress – OpEdWe know their names! We’ve given immense power to Five Hundred and Thirty-Five People to do good or bad. One Hundred Senators and Four Hundred and Thirty-Five Representatives. Unfortunately, some 1500 corporations control most Members of Congress. Think about all the dreams for a better world that could come to be realized if...
