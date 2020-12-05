Video Doesn’t Show ‘Suitcases’ of Illegal Ballots in Georgia Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The Trump campaign is falsely claiming that a video captured election workers in Georgia adding thousands of illegal ballots that were brought into an Atlanta facility in suspicious "suitcases" on election night.

