Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Video Doesn’t Show ‘Suitcases’ of Illegal Ballots in Georgia

FactCheck.org Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Video Doesn’t Show ‘Suitcases’ of Illegal Ballots in GeorgiaThe Trump campaign is falsely claiming that a video captured election workers in Georgia adding thousands of illegal ballots that were brought into an Atlanta facility in suspicious “suitcases” on election night.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Georgia voting official says accuracy is their biggest priority as 'it's a close vote' [Video]

Georgia voting official says accuracy is their biggest priority as 'it's a close vote'

The Georgia Secretary of State’s office delivered an update on the status of ballots being counted in the state.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 00:34Published