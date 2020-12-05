US election: 'Legal milestone' - Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president
California certified its presidential election on Friday (Saturday NZT) and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.Secretary...
Biden officially secures Electoral College majorityIt's been apparent for weeks that Biden won the election — but California certifying its results officially pushed Biden over 270 electors.
