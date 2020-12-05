Global  
 

US election: 'Legal milestone' - Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become president

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
US election: 'Legal milestone' - Joe Biden officially secures enough electors to become presidentCalifornia certified its presidential election on Friday (Saturday NZT) and appointed 55 electors pledged to vote for Democrat Joe Biden, officially handing him the Electoral College majority needed to win the White House.Secretary...
