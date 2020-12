You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources 35% Of Marylanders Skeptical Of Future COVID-19 Vaccine, Survey Finds



35% Of Marylanders Skeptical Of Future COVID-19 Vaccine, Survey Finds Credit: WJZ Baltimore Duration: 01:44 Published 7 hours ago Fashion & Covid: Will physical stores shut down? YOOX CEO answers #HTLS2020



Federico Marchetti, chairman and CEO of the YOOX Net-a-Porter Group, spoke on how the Covid-19 pandemic might influence the future of fashion. Speaking on Day 6 of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:34 Published 11 hours ago Covid impact on fashion industry: YOOX's Federico Marchetti decodes #HTLS2020



One of the biggest casualties of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown has been the fashion industry. The closure of physical stores is being seen as the new normal in the post-pandemic.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 29:31 Published 12 hours ago