World Soil Day: Equivalent of one soccer field is lost due to soil erosion every 5 seconds

Zee News Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
In December 2013, the UN General Assembly responded by designating 5 December 2014 as the first official World Soil Day.
News video: World Soil Day 2020: Why is it important to conserve soil? | Oneindia News

World Soil Day 2020: Why is it important to conserve soil? | Oneindia News 01:37

 Much of human activity is connected to the soil. Our food grows in it, it filters water that we source from the ground, and essentially holds the key to biogeochemical processes that make all od life possible on Earth. World Soil Day is marked on 5th December and the theme in 2020 is: "Keep soil...

