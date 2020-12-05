Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wallabies show absolute class in 'spine-tingling' Indigenous national anthem

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
Wallabies show absolute class in 'spine-tingling' Indigenous national anthemWallabies players have produced a moment of absolute class during the historic first performance of an Indigenous national anthem at an international sporting event involving an Australian team.Olivia Fox, a young singer from the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Australia national rugby union team Australia national rugby union team

'Game management' helps All Blacks to big win over Wallabies [Video]

'Game management' helps All Blacks to big win over Wallabies

New Zealand coach Ian Foster said that 'game management' worked well as the All Blacks romped to a 43-5 victory over the Wallabies

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:47Published
Wallabies foresee 'guessing game' with All Blacks before Bledisloe [Video]

Wallabies foresee 'guessing game' with All Blacks before Bledisloe

Wallabies assistant coach Matt Taylor plays his cards closely to his chest as he talks about Australia's first Bledisloe Cup clash with the All Blacks.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:14Published

Related videos from verified sources

Wallabies sing anthem in indigenous language [Video]

Wallabies sing anthem in indigenous language

Aboriginal singer Olivia Fox sings Australian national anthem in the Eora language before continuing to sing the rest of the anthem in English.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 02:43Published
Pitch Perfect: Help The Broncos Sing The National Anthem [Video]

Pitch Perfect: Help The Broncos Sing The National Anthem

Have you ever wanted to sing the National Anthem at a Denver Broncos game? Now's your chance.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 00:26Published
Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Minister fails to recite National Anthem correctly: Caught on camera|Oneindia News

After facing heat for inducting a tainted minister into his cabinet, now RJD has taken another shot at JDU. A video of Bihar's newly-appointed Education Minister Mewalal Choudhary, struggling to get..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:26Published