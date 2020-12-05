Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

First nor'easter of the season could turn into a 'bomb cyclone' in New England

Upworthy Saturday, 5 December 2020 ()
A rapidly-intensifying nor'easter will bring heavy rain and snow from the Mid-Atlantic through New England this weekend, triggering...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

England Sees 30% Drop In Fresh COVID-19 Infections [Video]

England Sees 30% Drop In Fresh COVID-19 Infections

Recent lockdown restrictions have been imposed in England to reduce the spread of COVID-19. So far, they appear to be working, with a 30% drop in new infections over the past month. The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:39Published
PM understands people’s frustration over new tier system [Video]

PM understands people’s frustration over new tier system

During a visit to the Public Health England laboratory at Porton Down in Wiltshire, Prime Minister Boris Johnson acknowledged that people were "frustrated" with the new Covid tier system in England,..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 01:03Published
Iain Duncan Smith reflects on England’s new Covid tiers [Video]

Iain Duncan Smith reflects on England’s new Covid tiers

Former Conservative Party leader Iain Duncan Smith reacts to the government’s latest announcement on how England’s new Covid tier system will work, once the country comes out of its national..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:42Published