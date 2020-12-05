Global  
 

Juventus Under Investigation for Speeding Up Player's Citizenship Test

Saturday, 5 December 2020
Juventus Under Investigation for Speeding Up Player's Citizenship TestWatch VideoThe sporting director of Italy's famed Juventus professional soccer team is under criminal investigation for trying to speed up a player's bid for citizenship.

Prosecutors say details of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez's Italian citizenship test were leaked to the player before he took it in September. The player...
