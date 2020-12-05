Juventus Under Investigation for Speeding Up Player's Citizenship Test Saturday, 5 December 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Prosecutors say details of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez's Italian citizenship test were leaked to the player before he took it in September. The player... Watch VideoThe sporting director of Italy's famed Juventus professional soccer team is under criminal investigation for trying to speed up a player's bid for citizenship.Prosecutors say details of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez's Italian citizenship test were leaked to the player before he took it in September. The player 👓 View full article

