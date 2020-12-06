Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

AOC Says Republicans Would Be Left ‘Crying’ If They Had To Do Her Past Waitressing Work

Eurasia Review Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
AOC Says Republicans Would Be Left ‘Crying’ If They Had To Do Her Past Waitressing WorkDemocrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is receiving pushback for rage-tweeting Republicans about their lack of work experience compared to her bartender past, as well as their supposed misunderstanding of college debt due to their age.

Ocasio-Cortez (D-New York) does not believe Republicans could have handled the workload of her...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

These family members probably won't help you clean up after a holiday meal [Video]

These family members probably won't help you clean up after a holiday meal

Forty-six percent of Americans would be willing to pay $5000 to have their home magically clean from top-to-bottom after the holidays.The study of 2,000 Americans examined all the work that goes into..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:48Published
‘Past governments were only interested in commission’: PM Modi in Bihar [Video]

‘Past governments were only interested in commission’: PM Modi in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi lashed out at the opposition during his speech at a rally in Darbhanga, Bihar. PM Modi said that past governments were only interested in commission and not in development..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:19Published