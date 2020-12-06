Global  
 

Malaysia’s Narcotics Nightmare – Analysis

Eurasia Review Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Malaysia’s Narcotics Nightmare – AnalysisIn 1983, in a country where drug use had become an epidemic, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad rammed through what was regarded as some of the world’s toughest drug toughest programs. Authorities developed an intensive two-year rehab program for heroin and opium addicts, then the drug of choice, reorganized and expanded...
