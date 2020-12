Alabama freshman confirms Alabama-LSU game this year will be personal Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Alabama’s true-freshman wide receiver, Traeshon Holden stated that Alabama football’s game against LSU is personal this year, and... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources LSU-Alabama game in doubt due to COVID-19



Saturday night’s LSU-Alabama game could be on hold after a number of COVID-19 cases have been reported by the Tigers. Credit: WXXV Published on November 10, 2020