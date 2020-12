You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Contra Costa County Braces for New Lockdown Sunday



On Friday, Contra Costa County shocked its business community by announcing new restrictions to begin ahead of the state stay-at-home order. John Ramos reports. (12-5-20) Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX Duration: 03:01 Published 2 hours ago Tens Of Millions Tn California, Stay-at-home Order



(CNN) Southern California and San Joaquin Valley residents will be under a stay-at-home order after the intensive care unit capacity in the two regions fell below 15%, triggering a mandate issued by.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 3 hours ago San Francisco mayor announces stay-at-home order



The mayor of San Francisco on Friday ordered new lockdowns and business restrictions across the Bay Area in the face of a COVID-19 surge, as political leaders nationwide ramp up pressure on Americans.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:15 Published 10 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Southern California to Enter Stay-at-Home Order on Sunday as ICU Capacity Drops A new stay-at-home order will go into effect on Sunday night across Southern California as capacities at intensive care units have continued to...

The Wrap 4 hours ago