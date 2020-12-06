Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

As US President-elect Joe Biden gets ready to enter White House, Donald Trump makes this big claim

Zee News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Donald Trump on Saturday (December 5) reiterated his claim that November 3 US presidential election was stolen from him. 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon [Video]

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
Biden Says His Inauguration Will Be "Reimagined" [Video]

Biden Says His Inauguration Will Be "Reimagined"

On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said he expects his January 20 inauguration to be a "more imaginative" virtual event. Business Insider reports the event will be much like the 2020 DNC. "It is..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:31Published
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp

President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning. According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:41Published

Related news from verified sources

As Joe Biden gets ready to enter White House, US President Donald Trump reveals his future plan

 US President Donald Trump, however, hinted on Wednesday (December 2) of another run in 2024 presidential election. 
Zee News

Biden set to revamp US trade tactics -- but not policy

Biden set to revamp US trade tactics -- but not policy Washington (AFP) Dec 2, 2020 President-elect Joe Biden undoubtedly has plans to roll back many of President Donald Trump's policies when he takes charge of...
Energy Daily

Trump says he'll leave if Electoral College seats Biden

 U.S. President Donald Trump said Thursday that he will leave the White House if the Electoral College formalizes President-Elect Joe Biden's victory -- even as...
CTV News Also reported by •WorldNewsSBSMid-DayTMZ.comBelfast TelegraphCBC.ca