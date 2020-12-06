As US President-elect Joe Biden gets ready to enter White House, Donald Trump makes this big claim

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon
The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with..
Biden Says His Inauguration Will Be "Reimagined"
On Friday, President-elect Joe Biden said he expects his January 20 inauguration to be a "more imaginative" virtual event. Business Insider reports the event will be much like the 2020 DNC. "It is..
Not Waving But Drowning? Why Trump Called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
President Donald Trump called Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp on Saturday morning.
According to Business Insider, Trump asked Gov. Kemp to convince the state legislature to overturn President-elect Joe..