United States hits record 2.30 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; Thanksgiving travel led to surge?
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
After last week's Thanksgiving holiday when many people travelled to celebrate with their families, health officials warned of another surge in the cases.
After last week's Thanksgiving holiday when many people travelled to celebrate with their families, health officials warned of another surge in the cases.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources