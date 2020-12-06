Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

United States hits record 2.30 lakh COVID-19 cases in 24 hrs; Thanksgiving travel led to surge?

Zee News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
After last week's Thanksgiving holiday when many people travelled to celebrate with their families, health officials warned of another surge in the cases.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19 In Indiana: Cases Begin To Surge To Near Records After Thanksgiving Decline [Video]

COVID-19 In Indiana: Cases Begin To Surge To Near Records After Thanksgiving Decline

After a decline in COVID-19 cases over the long Thanksgiving holiday, the daily numbers of new coronavirus infections are back near record levels in Indiana. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:30Published
Nurse: This Christmas, 'love people enough' to stay home [Video]

Nurse: This Christmas, 'love people enough' to stay home

The Transportation Security Administration recorded more than a million passengers traveling through United States airports on the day before Thanksgiving, despite health officials’ nationwide pleas..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 03:50Published
LA County Records Highest Single-Day Total Of COVID-19 Cases [Video]

LA County Records Highest Single-Day Total Of COVID-19 Cases

This surge does not include cases from Thanksgiving travel, experts say.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 02:16Published

Related news from verified sources

Americans brace for Covid 'surge upon a surge'

 America should prepare for a "surge upon a surge" in coronavirus cases as millions of travelers return home after the Thanksgiving holiday, top US scientist...
IndiaTimes