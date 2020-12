You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Vettori caps trying year by beating Hermansson Marvin Vettori finished off what was an unlucky year by defeating Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision in the entertaining, back-and-forth main event of...

ESPN 1 hour ago



UFC 'Fight Like Hell' Night viewers guide: Jack Hermansson has everything to lose against replacement foe Jack Hermansson meets Marvin Vettori in a late-notice middleweight main event on Saturday at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

ESPN 2 days ago



How to watch UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Vettori live on ESPN+ Middleweight contenders Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori will headline the main event of UFC Fight Night on December 5. Here's how to watch on ESPN.

Business Insider 1 day ago