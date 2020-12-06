Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Nor'easter Knocks Out Power to More Than 200,000 in New England

Upworthy Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
More than 110,000 customers in Maine alone lost electricity after a nor’easter brought high winds and heavy snow.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: AutoMotoTV - Published
News video: The new Porsche 911 Turbo Design in Racing Yellow

The new Porsche 911 Turbo Design in Racing Yellow 03:01

 The Porsche 911 Turbo has been the quintessential high-performance sports car with everyday usability for the past 45 years. Following the market launch of the 911 Turbo S, the next generation 911 Turbo Coupé and Cabriolet are now being introduced – even more powerful, even faster and even more...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Imaginative sculptures that explore how we perceive reality | Alicia Eggert [Video]

Imaginative sculptures that explore how we perceive reality | Alicia Eggert

TED Fellow Alicia Eggert takes us on a visual tour of her work -- from a giant sculpture on an uninhabited island in Maine to an installation that inflates only when people hold hands to complete an..

Credit: TED     Duration: 10:29Published
How the coronavirus pandemic is changing the world | Fareed Zakaria [Video]

How the coronavirus pandemic is changing the world | Fareed Zakaria

The coronavirus pandemic is more global, dramatic and unusual than any crisis we've seen in a long time, says journalist Fareed Zakaria. Listen as he shares his perspective on how we can recover from..

Credit: TED     Duration: 33:02Published
How to channel your presence and energy into ending injustice | Rashad Robinson [Video]

How to channel your presence and energy into ending injustice | Rashad Robinson

The presence and visibility of a movement can often lead us to believe that progress is inevitable. But building power and changing the system requires more than conversations and retweets, says Rashad..

Credit: TED     Duration: 08:29Published

Related news from verified sources

Winter Storm Batters New England, Leaving 200,000 Without Power

 More than 110,000 customers in Maine alone lost electricity after a nor’easter brought high winds and heavy snow.
NYTimes.com