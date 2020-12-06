Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Ontario reports spike in new COVID-19 cases, breaks another record

CTV News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Ontario is reporting a record-breaking number of new COVID-19 cases for the second day straight.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WLFI - Published
News video: ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 288 new cases and one new death

ISDH: Tippecanoe reports 288 new cases and one new death

 The Indiana State Department of Health (ISDH) announced Friday, December 4, that 8,003 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UP reports 1,950 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours [Video]

UP reports 1,950 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

Additional Chief Secretary of Health Department, Amit Mohan Prasad informed that total 1,950 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh in last 24 hours. 1993 people have been recovered in..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
With over 36,000 new infections, India's COVID tally climbs to 96.44 lakh [Video]

With over 36,000 new infections, India's COVID tally climbs to 96.44 lakh

India's COVID-19 case tally rose to 96,44,222 on December 06 after reporting 36,011 new infections over the last 24 hours. 482 fatalities linked with the novel coronavirus was recorded in the same..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:27Published
COVID-19 Infection Concerns Rise In New Jersey And New York [Video]

COVID-19 Infection Concerns Rise In New Jersey And New York

Doctors say the number of positive cases they are seeing on a daily basis looks a lot like they experienced back in the spring, and the situation appears to be getting worse. CBS2's Jessica Layton..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Ontario reports 1,708 new COVID-19 cases; 24 new deaths

 Ontario reported 1,708 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 24 new deaths, as testing remained at near-record levels.
CP24

Ontario reports more than 1,700 new COVID-19 cases amid spike in deaths

 Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 for the sixth straight day as the number of deaths spike in the province.
CTV News

Ontario reports more than 1,800 new cases of COVID-19 but it comes on record number of tests

 Ontario is reporting a record number of new cases of COVID-19 but it comes as the province’s labs turned around more than 58,000 individual tests, pointing to...
CP24