You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Bipartisan Lawmakers Unveil $900 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package



Bipartisan Lawmakers Unveil $900 Billion Coronavirus Stimulus Package . The new proposal was introduced on Dec. 1 after months of congressional idleness. . It consists of nearly $908 billion and.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:21 Published 5 days ago