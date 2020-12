A Saturday Night Live digital short spoofed Eminem's famous music video "Stan" with a Christmas twist. The end of the sketch even featured a quick cameo from...

‘SNL': Pete Davidson Freaks Out on Santa in Parody of Eminem’s ‘Stan’ (Video) The first new episode of “Saturday Night Live” in weeks also happened to be the first episode of December, so naturally there were a ton of references to...

The Wrap 13 hours ago