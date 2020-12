The style editor, 46, made the announcement in a Instagram post Sunday. 'My husband is gone,' she wrote, sharing three images...

'Today Show' contributor Bobbie Thomas mourns husband's death at 42: Some 'forevers are much too short' "Today Show" style contributor Bobbie Thomas mourns her husband who died at 42. "Some of our forevers are much too short," she wrote through tears.

USATODAY.com 4 hours ago