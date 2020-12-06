|
|
Sony doubled TV ad spend for PlayStation 5 launch
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Game brands in November saw a 76.65% increase in estimated outlay on TV ads at $49.7 million, led by Sony's PlayStation 5 ad blitz.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy
Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy. The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it. But at least one retailer is..
Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:34Published
|
PlayStation 5 goes on sale in the UK
Sony hope the PlayStation 5 will deliver a “new era for gaming”, as the next-generation console goes on sale in the UK.
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:40Published
|
Playstation 5 Launches, Retailers Sell Out in Minutes
Sony's Playstation 5 launch saw retailers sold out within minutes today. Eric Lempel, SVP and global head of marketing with Sony Interactive Entertainment, joined Cheddar to discuss anticipation for..
Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:29Published
|