Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sony doubled TV ad spend for PlayStation 5 launch

Upworthy Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Game brands in November saw a 76.65% increase in estimated outlay on TV ads at $49.7 million, led by Sony's PlayStation 5 ad blitz.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy [Video]

Walmart's Website Down Again, PlayStation 5 Frenzy

Walmart The PlayStation 5 launched last Thursday, but it has been nearly impossible to buy. The only certain way to get a PlayStation 5 at launch was by preordering it. But at least one retailer is..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:34Published
PlayStation 5 goes on sale in the UK [Video]

PlayStation 5 goes on sale in the UK

Sony hope the PlayStation 5 will deliver a “new era for gaming”, as the next-generation console goes on sale in the UK.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published
Playstation 5 Launches, Retailers Sell Out in Minutes [Video]

Playstation 5 Launches, Retailers Sell Out in Minutes

Sony's Playstation 5 launch saw retailers sold out within minutes today. Eric Lempel, SVP and global head of marketing with Sony Interactive Entertainment, joined Cheddar to discuss anticipation for..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:29Published