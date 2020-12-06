Global  
 

Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positive

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positiveRudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.The President announced the news via Twitter."Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC,...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive For Coronavirus 00:32

 Jacquelyn Martin/AP Photos Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, according to President Donald Trump. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the president. —Donald J.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rudy Giuliani Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician

Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19

 Rudy Giuliani is the latest Trump associate to test positive for coronavirus -- and the news was broken by none other than Donald Trump himself. The President..
TMZ.com

Trump says lawyer Rudy Giuliani has Covid-19

 Mr Giuliani has been leading the Trump campaign's legal challenges to the 2020 election results.
BBC News

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump says

 Mr. Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer has become infected with the coronavirus.
CBS News

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States


Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

New York City New York City Most populous city in the United States

