Covid-19 coronavirus: Rudy Giuliani tests positive
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Rudy Giuliani, Donald Trump's personal lawyer who is spearheading his legal campaign, has tested positive for Covid-19.The President announced the news via Twitter."Rudy Giuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC,...
Rudy Giuliani American attorney and politician
Rudy Giuliani Tests Positive for COVID-19Rudy Giuliani is the latest Trump associate to test positive for coronavirus -- and the news was broken by none other than Donald Trump himself. The President..
TMZ.com
Trump says lawyer Rudy Giuliani has Covid-19Mr Giuliani has been leading the Trump campaign's legal challenges to the 2020 election results.
BBC News
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19, Trump saysMr. Trump tweeted that his personal lawyer has become infected with the coronavirus.
CBS News
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
New York City Most populous city in the United States
