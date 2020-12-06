4 more deaths, 415 new COVID-19 cases in Sask.

The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 1,732 new COVID-19 cases and 56 new deaths across the state, including new deaths in all but one of the southern six counties, that one county being..
The number of new Covid-19 cases reported in a span of 24 hours was recorded below 27,000 after nearly five months on Tuesday, taking India's infection tally to... IndiaTimes Also reported by •CBC.ca •CTV News •CP24 •CBS 2 •azcentral.com
B.C.'s provincial health officer extended the ban on social gatherings for another month on Monday, as the province recorded 35 more deaths related to COVID-19... CBC.ca Also reported by •CTV News •Upworthy •Hindu