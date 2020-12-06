Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Joe Biden's Digital Team Tamed the MAGA Internet

Upworthy Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
Last April, when Rob Flaherty, the digital director for Joe Biden's presidential campaign, told me that the former vice president's team...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time

Dr. Fauci Met With Biden's Transition Team For The First Time 00:32

 Dr. Fauci met with President-elect Joe Biden's transition team on Thursday. Fauci will continue in his role under the Biden administration at the National Institutes of Health. Fauci said they discussed “a variety of Covid-related topics.” Fauci said he has spoken previously with Biden's incoming...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon [Video]

The Trump Admin Blocked Biden Transition From Meeting With Pentagon

The Washington Post reports the Trump administration has prevented Joe Biden's transition team from meeting with US intelligence leaders. Biden's team has reportedly not yet been able to meet with..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published
Group Republicans Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Block Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Victory [Video]

Group Republicans Asks U.S. Supreme Court To Block Joe Biden's Pennsylvania Victory

Fresh off another rejection in Pennsylvania's courts, Republicans on Thursday again asked the U.S. Supreme Court to block President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the battleground state. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:41Published
Dr. Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser [Video]

Dr. Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser

Dr. Fauci Accepts Biden’s Offer to Be Chief Medical Adviser. On Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden told CNN’s Jake Tapper that he asked Dr. Anthony Fauci to stay on as chief medical..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:13Published

Related news from verified sources

How Joe Biden’s Digital Team Tamed the MAGA Internet

 The campaign’s empathetic digital strategy held up surprisingly well against President Trump’s passionate digital following.
NYTimes.com

How Joe Biden’s digital team beat Trump by chasing a kinder, gentler internet

 One of the campaign's goals, was promoting content that increased "social trust"— in other words, avoiding the kind of divisive fare that Trump exploited.
The Age