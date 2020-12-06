Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

How Airflow Inside A Car May Affect COVID-19 Transmission Risk

Eurasia Review Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
How Airflow Inside A Car May Affect COVID-19 Transmission RiskA new study of airflow patterns inside a car's passenger cabin offers some suggestions for potentially reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while sharing rides with others.

The study, by a team of Brown University researchers, used computer models to simulate the airflow inside a compact car with various combinations of...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Research reveals how airflow inside a car may affect COVID-19 transmission risk

 A new study uses computer simulations to track airflows inside a car's passenger cabin, providing potential strategies -- some of them counterintuitive -- for...
Science Daily