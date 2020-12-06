How Airflow Inside A Car May Affect COVID-19 Transmission Risk Sunday, 6 December 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

A new study of airflow patterns inside a car's passenger cabin offers some suggestions for potentially reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while sharing rides with others.



The study, by a team of Brown University researchers, used computer models to simulate the airflow inside a compact car with various combinations of... A new study of airflow patterns inside a car's passenger cabin offers some suggestions for potentially reducing the risk of COVID-19 transmission while sharing rides with others.The study, by a team of Brown University researchers, used computer models to simulate the airflow inside a compact car with various combinations of 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Research reveals how airflow inside a car may affect COVID-19 transmission risk A new study uses computer simulations to track airflows inside a car's passenger cabin, providing potential strategies -- some of them counterintuitive -- for...

Science Daily 1 day ago





