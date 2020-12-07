Trump Exits Somalia – OpEd Monday, 7 December 2020 ( 26 minutes ago )

These are things that might have been done earlier. During the last, flickering days of the Trump administration, activity is being witnessed across countries which have a US troop presence. Numbers are being reduced. Security wonks are getting the jitters. Is the imperium shrinking? Will President elect Joe Biden wake... These are things that might have been done earlier. During the last, flickering days of the Trump administration, activity is being witnessed across countries which have a US troop presence. Numbers are being reduced. Security wonks are getting the jitters. Is the imperium shrinking? Will President elect Joe Biden wake 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Biden Says Second COVID-19 Stimulus Check Will Likely Pass Once Trump Exits



On Wednesday, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to a group of frontline workers about a possible second COVID-19 relief package. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:18 Published 2 weeks ago

