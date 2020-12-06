German experts defuse World War II-era bomb found in Frankfurt
German explosives experts successfully defused and disposed of a 500kg bomb Sunday (local time) in the country's financial capital Frankfurt, which was dropped during World War II and discovered during recent construction.About...
Frankfurt Largest city in Hesse, Germany
World War II 1939–1945 global conflict between the Axis and the Allies
