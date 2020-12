Eagles-Packers Preview: A Lot On The Line When Philadelphia Heads To Green Bay The Philadelphia Eagles look to reignite their fizzling season against the Green Bay Packers and the red-hot Aaron Rodgers. Katie Johnston reports.

Eagles Putting Final Touches On Game Plan For Packers At Lambeau Field Pat Gallen reports.

Carson Wentz is on a short leash with Eagles -- Jay Glazer FOX's Jay Glazer reports that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz is on a very short leash based on his recent play. Fans have been calling for backup Jalen Hurts to get playing time in recent..

Eagles bench Wentz for Hurts in loss to Packers The Eagles benched starting QB Carson Wentz for Jalen Hurts midway through the third quarter Sunday, and the rookie nearly sparked a comeback vs. the Packers.

‘It’s not time to bench Carson Wentz just yet’ β€” Shannon Sharpe on Eagles loss to Seahawks in WK 12 | UNDISPUTED The Seattle Seahawks beat the Philadelphia Eagles 23-17 in a game Seattle dominated for most of the night. The Seahawk's defense sacked Carson Wentz 6 times and...

