Kelly Loeffler repeats Trump didn't lose 2020 election during Georgia Senate debate against Raphael Warnock

Upworthy Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Loeffler three times refused to acknowledge that President Trump​ lost re-election in November, as she debated her Democratic opponent...
Video Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published
News video: Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections

Trump holds rally for Georgia Senate elections 02:04

 Speaking in support of Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, the president again repeated unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

