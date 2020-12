Both Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis are set to be honoured at the 2021 Gotham Awards



Chadwick Boseman and Viola Davis are set to be honoured with tributes at the 2021 Gotham Awards, for their performances in the Netflix movie, ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’. Credit: Bang Media International Limited Duration: 01:26 Published 3 days ago

Chrissy Teigen's best red carpet fashion looks



A look at TV presenter and model Chrissy Teigen's best red carpet fashionmoments. From the Oscars to the GQ Men of the Year Awards, Teigen has arrivedwearing outfits from an array of the world's top.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:58 Published 1 week ago