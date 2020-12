You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources ‘ISI trying to link Khalistan movement to terrorism in Kashmir’: Delhi police



Five suspected terrorists, two of whom were allegedly involved in the murder of Shaurya Chakra winner Balwinder Singh in Punjab, were arrested on Monday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area after an.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:12 Published 4 hours ago Congress joins J&K Gupkar group, ally Sena slams Mufti's 'anti-India ideology'



The Indian National Congress is in talks with the 'People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration' to jointly contest upcoming local-level elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The Gupkar grouping is led by Farooq.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:15 Published 3 weeks ago Watch: Soldiers, civilians killed in Pak shelling along LoC, several injured



At least eight Pakistan Army soldiers, including 2-3 Pakistan Army Special Service Group (SSG) commandoes were killed in retaliatory firing by the Indian Army in response to ceasefire violations from.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:28 Published 3 weeks ago