Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani 'feeling great' after positive test

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani 'feeling great' after positive testDonald Trump's lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has updated Twitter to say he is "feeling great", following news that he has tested positive for Covid-19."Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers...
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
News video: ‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID

‘Get better soon Rudy’: Trump’s lawyer gets COVID 01:15

 [NFA] President Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani has tested positive for COVID-19, Trump said on Sunday, after a wave of travel by the former New York mayor seeking to persuade Republican state lawmakers to overturn the election results. Gavino Garay reports.

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19

 President Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, has tested positive for the coronavirus. The 76-year-old has been leading Mr. Trump's legal efforts to..
CBS News

AP Top Stories December 6 P

 Here are the top stories for Sunday, Dec. 6th: First virus vaccines arrive at UK hospitals; In Tweet, Trump says Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19;..
USATODAY.com

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate [Video]

3 candidates, 1 empty podium at Georgia debate

Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler danced around questions about whether President Donald Trump lost the Nov. 3 election in a debate with her Democratic challenger on Sunday before two Georgia runoffs that will decide control of the U.S. Senate. Eve Johnson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:57Published

In Georgia, Loeffler again refuses to say Trump lost

 Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler repeatedly refused to acknowledge that President Donald Trump lost reelection in November, while calling her opponent, Rev. Raphael..
USATODAY.com
U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources [Video]

U.S. to sanction more Chinese officials: sources

Reuters sources say up to 14 people in mainland China and Hong Kong will be targeted with asset freezes and financial sanctions. The measures are in response to last month's suspension of opposition lawmakers in Hong Kong's parliament. Flora Bradley-Watson reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:15Published

Ivanka Trump has reportedly 'gone full MAGA', considering political run for Florida governor

 Ivanka Trump has "gone full MAGA" in the final days of her father's administration as she weighs her options for a future political run, according to..
New Zealand Herald

Anti-Vaccine Scientist Has Been Invited to Testify Before Senate Committee

 The selection of Dr. Jane M. Orient as federal health officials are trying to promote a vaccine to end the coronavirus pandemic prompted harsh criticism from..
NYTimes.com
Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave [Video]

Birx warns against COVID ‘myths’ amid third wave

Individual U.S. states scrambled on Sunday to impose lockdowns to stem coronavirus spikes amid a lack of national leadership on how to curb infections until vaccines are widely available in the spring. Gavino Garay has more.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:45Published

Grants keep veteran's business afloat in pandemic

 When COVID-19 almost decimated business at an US Army veteran's alternative health and wellness center in North Carolina, she dug in her heels and found..
USATODAY.com
COVID-19: Active cases in country dip below 4 lakh [Video]

COVID-19: Active cases in country dip below 4 lakh

The COVID-19 tally of India reached 96,77,2013 on December 07 after reporting 32,981 new cases in the last 24 hours. 391 casualties linked with COVID-19 in the last 24 hours took the death toll to 1,40,573. Currently, there are at 3,96,729 active cases of coronavirus in the country whereas, total cured cases are at 91,39,901 with 39,109 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:04Published

Covid 19 coronavirus: China suggests virus may have arrived in Wuhan via frozen meat products including 'Australian steak'

 As the origin of Covid-19 continues to perplex investigators around the world, one state media outlet in China has suggested it may have arrived in Wuhan..
New Zealand Herald
Watch: Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid positive [Video]

Watch: Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid positive

A couple tied the knot wearing PPE kits as bride's Covid-19 report came positive on the wedding day. The incident took place at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad of Rajasthan. The marriage ceremony was conducted following government's Covid-19 protocols. In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the 'havan kund' and following wedding rituals. In the clip, the priest can also be spotted wearing a PPE suit. The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves. The bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals. In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:06Published

Former NYC Mayor Giuliani In Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19 [Video]

Former NYC Mayor Giuliani In Hospital After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney, is the latest Trump associate to test positive. CBS2's Nancy Chen reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:13Published
Trump says Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, reports indicate he's been hospitalized [Video]

Trump says Rudy Giuliani has COVID-19, reports indicate he's been hospitalized

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal lawyer and the man heading up Trump's effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election, has contracted COVID-19, the President said Sunday.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 00:24Published
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus [Video]

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 00:41Published

Covid: Your coronavirus pandemic in Wales questions answered

 Readers were asked to submit their questions about coronavirus in Wales.
BBC News Also reported by •CBS News

India's COVID active caseload dips to 4.03 lakh

 The COVID-19 active caseload in India has dipped to 4.03 lakh, the lowest after 138 days, comprising 4.18 per cent of the total Coronavirus infections reported...
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.com

UK to roll out COVID vaccines on Dec 8

 The coronavirus vaccine developed by American drugmaker Pfizer and Germany's BioNTech was being sent to hospitals across the UK in super-cold containers on...
Mid-Day Also reported by •USATODAY.comCBS NewsBangkok Post