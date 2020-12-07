Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani 'feeling great' after positive test
Donald Trump's lawyer and former New York mayor Rudy Giuliani has updated Twitter to say he is "feeling great", following news that he has tested positive for Covid-19."Thank you to all my friends and followers for all the prayers...
