Covid 19 coronavirus: Donald Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani 'feeling great' after positive test

Watch: Rajasthan couple ties knot in PPE kits after bride tests Covid positive



A couple tied the knot wearing PPE kits as bride's Covid-19 report came positive on the wedding day. The incident took place at Kelwara Covid Centre in Bara, Shahbad of Rajasthan. The marriage ceremony was conducted following government's Covid-19 protocols. In a video, the couple can be seen sitting at the 'havan kund' and following wedding rituals. In the clip, the priest can also be spotted wearing a PPE suit. The groom was seen wearing the traditional turban over the PPE suit along with gloves. The bride was also wearing a face shield and gloves while performing the rituals. In a unique twist during the wedding season, the video of the couple is doing rounds on social media.

