Andy Reid: Chiefs prepared if COVID-19 impacts QB room



Last week in Denver, the quarterback room was wiped out due to COVID-19, which left someone unexpected under center for the Broncos on Sunday. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago

Chiefs not shocked by Tyreek Hill's dominance this season



Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was unstoppable Sunday during the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Bucs tried to play with a single safety deep, leaving Hill one-on-one outside with.. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 00:47 Published 4 days ago