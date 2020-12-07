Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro claims sweep of boycotted election

New Zealand Herald Monday, 7 December 2020 ()
Venezuela's Nicolás Maduro claims sweep of boycotted electionVenezuelan President Nicolás Maduro's political alliance claimed a sweeping victory today in congressional elections boycotted by the most influential opposition politicians and widely criticised internationally as being fraudulent.The...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Nicolás Maduro Nicolás Maduro 46th President of Venezuela

Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed vote [Video]

Pro-Maduro candidates win control of Venezuelan congress after disputed vote

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 02:02Published
Maduro's party poised to win Venezuela parliamentary elections [Video]

Maduro's party poised to win Venezuela parliamentary elections

A low turnout as polls close in Venezuela's general election - which the opposition has dismissed as a fraud.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 04:22Published

Venezuela holds National Assembly poll amid opposition boycott

 The vote looks set to hand President Maduro control of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.
BBC News
Venezuelans choose a new congress [Video]

Venezuelans choose a new congress

Venezuelans on Sunday choose a new congress in an election that the opposition is boycotting and most Western nations call a fraud by President Nicolas Maduro. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:39Published

Related videos from verified sources

Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections [Video]

Venezuelans vote in highly contested parliamentary elections

Governing party likely to win election boycotted by most of the country's opposition.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published
Venezuela is holding legislative elections, without opposition [Video]

Venezuela is holding legislative elections, without opposition

A little more than a year ago, Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's political survival seemed to be hanging by a thread.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

US-Backed Opposition in Venezuela Is in Freefall, Have Only Themselves to Blame

US-Backed Opposition in Venezuela Is in Freefall, Have Only Themselves to Blame Most people around the globe would agree that 2020 has been a year to forget. This is certainly, if not especially, true for Venezuela’s opposition, and the...
WorldNews Also reported by •Vox

Venezuela: Maduro wins total control of legislature after vote

 The opposition boycotted the election and said the vote represents a "fraud." The poll, which was slammed by international observers, was marked by a low voter...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •VOA NewsBBC News

Venezuela's Last Democratic Institution Poised to Fall to Maduro

 President Nicolas Maduro is poised to regain control of Venezuela's National Assembly on Sunday, in a vote that's being boycotted by the main opposition...
Newsmax Also reported by •NYTimes.comCBC.caUpworthyBBC News